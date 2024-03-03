Neighbors react to release of 19-year-old Shalom Mathews from jail after new charges are filed

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The St. John Fisher student accused of attacking a staffer on campus with a knife is now facing stalking charges and neighbors in the community are reacting to his release from jail on Thursday.

Brighton Police have charged 19-year-old Shalom Mathews with stalking. According to the department, multiple victims came forward saying Mathews sent them unwanted, harassing, and sexually explicit messages through social media accounts.

He was arraigned and released on Thursday. Neighbors like Tina Albright in Pittsford are concerned that his release from jail was premature.

“I think he should be in jail still, just hearing that after he was released there were some other charges that were brought up about him stalking someone, or he should get help,” Albright said.

Mathews is accused of pulling a knife on a staff member inside the St. John Fisher University School of Pharmacy Wednesday night. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say he intended to tie up the victim and sexually abuse her. The woman was able to fight him off.