Neighbors react to stolen-car crash that critically injured 14-year-old boy

Neighbors react to stolen-car crash that critically injured boy, 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A day after a 14-year-old boy was critically injured in a rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle, neighbors in the area are speaking out.

George Smith lives down the road from where the car crashed on Bloss Street and Dewey Avenue.

“It was maybe two months ago I seen a car flip over down there, about half a block from here,” Smith said.

Rochester Police say just after 7 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the scene and found a stolen car flipped over. Inside the car were at least six people, all children ages 12 to 16.

“There are kids walking around out here. If you want to drive fast, have some compassion for other people,” Smith said.

Smith said he was down the street from where the crash happened and when he saw police lights, he feared the worst.

“The only thing I heard at the time was that it was an accident. They didn’t allude to the severity of it. But they said there was an accident up the street, don’t go that way,” Smith said.

Jahmari Harmon lives in the area, and she is still trying to figure out if she knows anyone who was in the car.

“If it was the car that crashed that has girls in it, I know one of them and it’s tragic because why would you want to even steal cars?” Harmon said.

No matter what, Harmon said she hopes people think about all the lives put at risk when stealing a car.

“Stealing cars in general is bad. And if there are other people in the car with you, you are putting them at risk too,” Harmon said.

The 14-year-old was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he is being treated with life-threatening injuries.

Rochester Police are still investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call 911.