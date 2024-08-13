Neighbors react to triple shooting that claimed a life

Neighbors respond to triple shooting that claimed a life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are asking the public for help in their investigation into a triple shooting Monday afternoon that claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman.

If you live near Hazelwood, Parsells Avenue, or Denver and Melville streets, check your security cameras for anything suspicious around 5 p.m. Monday. It might help police figure out just who shot three teenagers.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Hazelwood Terrace near Denver Street. Rochester Police responded for the report of gunfire. When they got there, they found a crowd in the street and the three teenage victims. Rochester Police announced on Tuesday morning that Rukia Issack, 19, died of her injuries. She was rushed into surgery after being shot but died several hours later. A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition at Strong Hospital, while a 15-year-old boy is in stable condition.

People started their day Tuesday with the shooting heavy on their hearts.

News10NBC’s Eriketa Cost spoke with a mother taking her child to an R-Center for summer camp. She walks through the neighborhood every day. Monday, she decided to take a day off from camp. She feels grateful her kids were at home at the time of the shooting.

“I decided to keep him home, so I’m glad I did because yesterday is the time we leave the camp to go back home to Irondequoit. I feel bad for the families; my prayers go out to them,” Erica Hill of Irondequoit said.

Another woman, who’s lived here for more than 30 years, shared her thoughts.

“I been here 35 years of my life, been very tough — a lot of killing, our youth is really dying, they really coming around here ready to hurt one another,” said Jazmin Moody.

There are no suspects in custody, and no word on whether this was a targeted shooting. Police believe the teens were walking down the street when at least one suspect ran up and started firing.