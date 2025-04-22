Neighbors say proposed Verizon cell tower in Rochester is ‘not practical at all’ for residential area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Residents in Rochester are voicing their concerns over a proposed 60-foot Verizon cell tower at the corner of Portland Avenue and Oneida Street.

The tower is planned for the parking lot of an existing business, Joey’s Auto Repair, and is sparking opposition from the community.

Andre Morrison, a resident near the intersection, organized a petition against the cell tower after hearing about it about one month ago. Already, the petition has gathered over 100 signatures.

“We’re concerned about possible health risks and different disturbances,” Morrison said.

According to the American Cancer Society, there is no strong evidence that cell towers cause health effects, but experts agree more research is needed.

But Morrison, who lives in the neighborhood with his grandchildren, says he’s concerned about more than just the potential health impacts the tower could have on his neighborhood.

“An eyesore also, that’s another thing is being an eyesore. It lowers the property value. It does a bunch of things. And, you know, a project like this in the middle of a residential area, it just isn’t practical at all,” Morrison said.

At a City Planning Commission meeting Monday, representatives from Verizon said that area was a gray zone, meaning it’s difficult for customers to get service in the area.

When asked about cell service issues, Morrison said neither he nor his neighbors has experienced any service disruptions in the area.

“No, I haven’t had any issues myself. Many of our friends, many of the people protesting against it right in the same area, have no issues with their Verizon in that area,” Morrison said.

News10NBC’s Tom Kowalski visited the area of the proposed cell tower, and saw he was getting anywhere from one to two bars of cell service.

Mary Staub, a resident in the neighborhood for over 40 years, also expressed her concerns.

“It’s a neighborhood. It’s full of people. It’s not a business area. I mean, there’s small businesses. There’s not anything huge. And that tower, they just don’t need it there,” Staub said.

Ames Grigg, who has lived in the area for two years, highlighted the size of the proposed structure.

“This isn’t just a tower, this is a tower and a compound that’s 25 feet long along Portland and then 15 feet into the parking lot. That’s like larger than a one-car garage that’s full of equipment,” Grigg said.

News10NBC reached out to Verizon for comment but has not received an official statement yet.

