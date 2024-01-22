Neighbors to discuss future of East High Monday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The North Winton Village Association is meeting Monday night to talk about what happens next for East High.

The school’s partnership with the University of Rochester has been a success by all accounts, but it ends next year.

The association is an active neighborhood group. A spokesperson says its members worked hard to help save East and ensure a good education for its students, so they are concerned about what will happen next.

Ten years ago, poor student performance put East at risk of closing. So the Rochester City School District asked the University of Rochester to partner with it to try and turn it around.

Since then, graduation rates have doubled, and suspensions have fallen.

The partnership agreement expires next summer and the U of R and East’s superintendent want to keep it going.

But RCSD Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso wants East back in the district’s fold.

The North Winton Village Neighborhood Association is watching all of this closely.

Ultimately, any changes to the East and U of R partnership require approval from the New York State Education Department commissioner.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church on Humboldt Street.