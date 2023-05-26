Never Forget Rose Campaign begins across Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Monroe County announced an art project to honor veterans and you’ll see it at county parks and special events this year.

It’s called the Never Forget Rose Campaign. Artist Marc Gaiger donated 450 handmade copper roses. Each flower has a number tag with a QR code that links that number to a local veteran and also to the memorial that honors that veteran’s name.

“Rose finders can visit the memorial that includes their veteran’s name and they’ll be urged to take a selfie, a picture of themselves at the memorial and post it on the Never Forget Rose website,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said.

As of Friday, 140 of these roses have been planted throughout the county park system. There are 20 unique red roses too. More information can be found here.