‘Never seen anything like it’; Josh Allen’s parents appreciate all the support from Bills Mafia

MIAMI, F.L. — Josh Allen’s parents were out with Bills Mafia Saturday to celebrate Sunday’s big game. News10NBC’s Jackson Roberts was able to speak with them about what it’s like to have a fan base like Bills Mafia.

“Bills Mafia, never seen anything like it,” says Joel Allen. “I don’t think Josh could have gone to a better team or a better organization. I like our chances tomorrow and this is a great way to show Buffalo their support.”

The Bills-Jaguars game in London made it clear that no distance is too far for Bills Mafia to be in the stands cheering on their team — something Lavonne and Joel appreciate about the fan base.

“Yeah, Bills Mafia, they show out all the time. They give the Bills, the players, everything that they need and then some,”LaVonne tells News10NBC. “So we’re excited to be here amongst everybody.”

