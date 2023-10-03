New 75,000-square foot YMCA opens in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The YMCA of Greater Rochester cut the ribbon on its brand-new branch in Canandaigua on Monday.

The Sands Family YMCA on North Street is now officially open. The 75,000-square-foot location features three studios, two gyms, two pools, an art and STEM station, kitchen and more.

YMCA leaders say the branch will help “transform the lives and strengthen the Canandaigua community for generations to come.”

A total of $21 million was raised to support the project, including $12 million from the Sands Family Foundation.

That’s the largest one-time donation in the YMCA of Greater Rochester’s history.