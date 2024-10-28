Accessible boat launch welcomes people with walkers and wheelchairs

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. — Monroe County announced a new accessible boat launch designed for kayakers and canoers.

The launch is located on Black Creek in Churchville Park and is specially designed for people with walkers, wheelchairs, or other items that make them unable to use the normal launch location.

County leaders say they don’t want that to stop people from enjoying the world around them.

“Because you know for some, a trip out in the water it’s just simply at a recreational activity. But for a lot of people, it’s also that connection to nature. It’s a moment of peace, and it’s also a form of physical therapy. This accessible canoe and kayak launch removes barriers allowing more of our residents the opportunity to participate and benefit from outdoor recreation. Accessible infrastructure strengthens our community by ensuring public spaces are open for everyone to enjoy,” said County Executive Adam Bello.

They add, it will also allow strollers and parents with young kids a chance to get in touch with their wild side.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.