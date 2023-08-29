New acting chair for Monroe County Republicans

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Larry Staub will serve as the new chairman of the Monroe County Republican Committee. The previous chairman, David Dunning, announced that he has stepped aside from that position to shift his focus to his role as Chili town supervisor.

Staub will serve as acting chairman of the Republican Committee until its organizational meeting in September, which will elect a chairman for a full two-year term. Staub has announced he will seek election.

Dunning served for a year at the helm of the county Republican committee after being elected to the position in 2022.

The time is right for me to return my focus solely to the Town of Chili – I am so proud of all we have accomplished over the years, but to ensure the best is yet to come, it deserves my undivided attention,” Dunning stated. He said he “wholeheartedly” endorses Staub as chairman.

Staub retired from Monroe County in 2019, after a 33-year career in local government, which included serving as chief of staff for the county Legislature’s Republican majority; chief of staff for state Sen. Jim Alesi’s office, deputy county clerk, county communications director and county parks director. He has worked part-time for the county Board of Elections over the last 16 months, assisting with redistricting efforts.

“I’m honored to serve as the new Chairman of the Monroe County Republican Committee,” said Staub. “My love of the Republican Party is strong and lifelong. I am ready to lead our turnaround and that work begins, right now! Together, we will retool and revitalize our County Party to ensure our great slate of candidates is successful on this Election Day and many more to come.”