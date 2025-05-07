New airline’s first flight takes off at Rochester Airport Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A new airline, “Breeze,” will have its first flight out of the Frederick Douglas Greater Rochester International Airport to Charleston, S.C. Thursday.

In February, Monroe County announced that Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flights to Charleston, S.C. and Raleigh, N.C., twice a week. Passengers will also be able to stay on the same plane and continue onto New Orleans or Orlando, Fla.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says these new flights will give Rochester passengers more opportunities for travel and connect the community to popular destinations.

Here is the full schedule for the flights:

Charleston, S.C. (Thursdays and Sundays starting on May 8. Fares start at $59 one way)

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (Mondays and Fridays starting on May 9. Fares start at $49 one way)

New Orleans (One stop/no change of plane on Thursdays and Sundays starting on May 8)

Orlando, Fla. (One stop/no change of plane on Mondays and Fridays starting May 9)

To book a flight or to learn more, click here.