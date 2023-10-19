New bill aims to add a felony offense to those caught in a stolen car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — State Senator Jeremy Cooney wants to bring bail back for those caught in a stolen car. He’s introduced a new bill called the “Car Theft Prevention Act.”

The new bill adds the felony offenses of criminal possession of stolen property in the first through fourth degrees. As qualifying offenses, that can trigger bail eligibility and consideration.

Currently, those charged with vehicle theft are not eligible to be assigned bail.

Monroe County has seen the highest increase in stolen cars in any county in the country.

Cooney says a more formal announcement will be made in the coming weeks.