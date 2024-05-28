New bill aims to boost volunteer first responder recruitment by waiving SUNY, community college tuition

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ALBANY, N.Y. — State lawmakers are working on a big reward for volunteer first responders. A new bill would waive tuition at SUNY and community colleges for folks who give their time to fire, police, and EMS departments.

The Firefighters Association of New York says 90% of the state’s fire departments are volunteer-run. But enrollment is down by 20,000 people over the last decade. The State Volunteer Ambulance Association is down 17% in the past few years. This bill is meant to help recruitment.

To be eligible, you need to be a volunteer and stay a volunteer through your degree. You also need to maintain a GPA of at least 2.5. If you don’t, you have to pay it back with interest.

People News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins talked to say they support the program.

“I think the volunteer fireman put all that time in risk their lives on occasion I think they should get that privilege of going to school and getting further education,” said Alfred Smith, a volunteer at the Memorial Day Parade.

“I think the schools should let kids know how important it is to give back to your country and not just take from it,” said Nancy Levy, who lives in Rochester.

But it’s not a completely free ride. Let’s break down the total cost of college. At SUNY Brockport, tuition is $7,000 a year. Add $1,600 in fees, plus $10,000 in housing, and $6,700 for food. Even with that tuition break, you’re looking at over $70,000 for a four-year degree. At MCC, it’s over $20,000 for two years.

But there are more chances to bring that price down. If commuting isn’t an option, some departments offer bunker programs for volunteers. The Brighton department offers rent-free housing to volunteers attending college. If you don’t live on campus, all you have to pay are the fees. But school-specific grants and scholarships can help knock these out, too.

This bipartisan bill is still in committee, so it’s not a law yet. But with a critical need in all these departments and the rising costs of college, legislators are framing this as a win-win. The colleges will still get most of that tuition from state funding.

The Firefighters Association claims its volunteers save New Yorkers nearly $4 billion annually in firefighter salaries.

