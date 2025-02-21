New bill by State Senator aimed at school safety

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — State Senator Pamela Helming has introduced new legislation focused on enhancing school safety.

Helming’s proposed bill mandates that the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) and the Department of Corrections (DOC) notify school districts and local law enforcement when a felony offender under 18 is released.

This new legislation follows an incident in 2022 where a 15-year-old was released from an OCFS facility after serving two years in there for bringing a loaded firearm to school and neither Law Enforcement nor the school district were notified.

Senator Helming announced the legislation during a press conference at the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

She said this bill would protect not only school communities, but juvenile offenders as well.

“With this timely notification, school districts and law enforcement can prepare and implement their required informed assessments to ensure the safety of the school community as well as the safe transition for the juvenile,” said Helming.

Under current State law, the DOC has to tell Law Enforcement when felony offenders are released from custody, but not when minor felony offenders are released.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.