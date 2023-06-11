New bill could move when we vote for certain positions

ALBANY, N.Y. – A new bill in the state legislature could move when we vote for certain positions from odd-numbered to even-numbered years.

If approved, the bill would move the voting years for town supervisor, county executive and some other local positions.

The measure would not affect city elections or certain local posts. The state assembly approved the bill, followed by the senate this afternoon.

If approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul, local officials would have to run for shortened terms in order to get on an even-year cycle.

Democratic bill sponsors say the move would improve voter turnout.