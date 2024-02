ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The first piece of structural steel has been set for the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium.

Construction crews placed the beam Friday at the site of “New Highmark Stadium” in Orchard Park.

According to The Buffalo News, around 60 percent of the steel used in the project will be produced in New York State.

Officials say construction of the 60,000-seat facility is on track to wrap up in 2026.