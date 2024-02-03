New Black-owned beauty school opening in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester woman is celebrating the opening of her beauty school Saturday afternoon, along with local officials.

Edison Tech graduate Kenisha June says her beauty school is the first Black-owned beauty school in Rochester, and only the fourth school for beauty in the City of Rochester.

The school, Visions School of Beauty, is located on North Clinton Avenue next to June’s other business, Visions Beauty Salon.

The grand opening celebration runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.