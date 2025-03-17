New bodycam footage shows when police say former city employee injured officer

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New bodycam footage was posted on the Rochester Police YouTube page that shows the moment police say a former City of Rochester employee pushed and injured a Rochester Police officer.

Anthony Hall, 38, the former City of Rochester employee who pleaded guilty to stealing from a nonprofit In November faces an assault charge.

This happened in January at an apartment complex on East Main Street. Police responded to reports of family trouble and a possible break-in.

Investigators say they found Hall inside an apartment with a broken screen window. He is due in court next week.

