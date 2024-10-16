New Canada lynx arrives at Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After welcoming two new Masai giraffes this month, the Seneca Park Zoo has yet another new animal: A Canada lynx.

A five-year-old lynx named Albert arrived at the zoo by plane earlier this month from Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. The Seneca Park Zoo says he’ll join the zoo’s lynx Bianca to form a new breeding pair.

Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Chris McKinney said Albert is being quarantined before he can meet Bianca. Animal care staff will then slowly introduce the two lynxes, first through a mesh without direct contact. They will then share the habitat at different times to allow both lynxes to be familiar with each other’s scents.

Albert came to the Seneca Park Zoo as part of a species survival plan breeding recommendation, which aims to create a genetically diverse population at zoos accredited with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. The Canada lynx isn’t considered endangered but they are protected in the southern half of their range because of habitat loss and other threats. The public can see Albert in his habitat in the first week of November.

In January, the zoo’s Canada lynx Gretzky died after getting a brain tumor. He was euthanized after having symptoms of a severe brain disease.