ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new Chick-fil-A has been proposed for CityGate Plaza in Rochester. The restaurant would take the place of the soon-to-be-demolished Monroe County Industrial Waste Building.

The plans include a two-lane drive-thru and patio seating. Developers say it’s part of an ongoing redevelopment of the CityGate Plaza. Other plans include a new hotel, bank, and a Top Golf driving range.