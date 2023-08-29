New CityGate plans take a step closer to reality

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New development plans for the CityGate complex are one step closer to approval.

Monday night, the developers presented those plans to the City of Rochester Planning Commission. The commission will recommend the developer’s plans to City Council for the final step for approval.

As far as what exactly is going there, News10NBC tried to speak to the developers, and here’s what they had to say:

“We need to update the code. We don’t have any particular project on the table,” said Betsy Brugg, the attorney representing the developers, Streamline Development Partners. They are trying to resurrect the development at CityGate at West Henrietta and Westfall roads in Rochester, asking the city to modify the original agreement.

The original plans called for retail office space, hotels, multi-family housing, and even a satellite transit center. But according to papers submitted by the developers, market conditions have changed and housing and office space are no longer part of their vision.

News10NBC spoke to city zoning manager Matthew Simonis about the developer’s proposal Monday night.

“The gist of it is, the planned development district is separated into three sub areas. They are looking for a recommendation this evening to change the boundaries on one of the sub areas as well as expand some of the potential uses along the canal front,” Simonis said.

Earlier this month, News10NBC reported that the same developer has presented a plan for an outdoor golf entertainment venue similar to TopGolf at the adjoining lot, which is in Brighton. News10NBC asked Simonis for specifics on the overall project.

“Any ideas presented about possible hotel retail office housing space, again certainly something you would want to talk to the developer for. It is my understanding the way they are presenting it they’d like to keep options open based on the market,” Simonis said.

News10NBC took his advice and asked the developers to spell out their plans, but they remain tight-lipped about specifics.

Marsha Augustin: Can you elaborate on specifics about your proposed plans for CityGate?

Streamline Development Partners: No.

Marsha Augustin: No, you don’t want to comment?

News10NBC will keep you updated on any developments.