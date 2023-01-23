New community engagement center opens at Roberts Wesleyan University
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An opening ceremony was held for the new Golisano Community Engagement Center at Roberts Wesleyan University.
The college’s president is joined by community partners and friends of the university for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning.
The new state-of-the-art building will serve as a hub for connection, community interaction, and student life on campus. The center was partially funded by entrepreneur Tom Golisano.