New COVID-19 vaccine can be hard to find, thanks to high demand and shipping challenges

Are you having trouble getting the new COVID-19 vaccine? You’re not alone.

You may have seen the signs at your pharmacy, telling you it doesn’t have the vaccine.

Wegmans officials say it’s due to shipping logistics challenges and high demand. They say it’s impacting pharmacies across the country.

For the first time, the commercial market is solely responsible for vaccine distribution. Until now, the federal government bought the vaccine and sent it out.

Wegmans hopes to have a more consistent supply in the coming weeks.