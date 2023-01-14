New creative event space provides workshops and place for community to create art

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Lab: Creative Resource Center held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. The center is a fully equipped creative event space, founded by Jordin Pickett, to provide a private space for artists to come and create their content. Workshops on writing, engineering music, visual art, photography, anti-racist training, and more, will also be offered.

The center is currently accepting bookings, as well as partnering with artists in the community, to host different events in the space.

The doors will open officially on January 21. The Lab: CRC will have evening hours during the week, but can be opened at any time for events. It is at 125 State Street Rochester.