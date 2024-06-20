New crosswalk installed on Thurston Road, where boy lost his life a year ago

Crosswalk installed on Thurston Road where child lost life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Almost a year after a Rochester boy was killed while crossing Thurston Road, a new crosswalk has been completed in his honor.



Ryan “RJ” Grantham was just 6 years old when he died. The crosswalk was installed on Friday, just days before the one-year observance of RJ’s death on Sunday.



Although her heart is forever broken, seeing that crosswalk installed put a smile on the face of RJ’s mother, Farasa Brown.

“To see that it was here, it’s joyful and I sat out here the whole time they put everything up. And I sat out here for maybe three hours,” Brown said.



Brown watched workers install the new crosswalk, which includes high-visibility pavement markings and rectangular rapid-flashing beacons to enhance the visibility of people crossing the street. After losing her son, Brown wanted to turn tragedy into triumph and started petitioning for traffic safety improvements.



The city of Rochester and Monroe County heard her cries and decided to take action.

“Press the button … and you’ll get the signs to get people to become more aware,” Brown explained, having used her voice to spread awareness so another family doesn’t go through her pain.



Josie McClary, the president of the 19th Ward Community Association, says there have been other people struck by cars at this corner and believes it’s about drivers speeding. Monroe County did a study and the findings revealed a crosswalk was necessary.



“I think this was very much needed. It came too late but it’s here now. So I think particularly it’s going to save a life,” McClary said.



Marvin Daymon, who lives in the neighborhood, says this crosswalk is a great start. “It saddens me that we are not more careful for others, especially pedestrians,” Daymon said. “This world is not paying attention — there are eyes wide shut.”



Farasa says what gets her through these days is gratitude. “His memory will live on throughout this whole process so just thank you, bear,” she said.



