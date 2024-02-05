New dance school brings together two dance companies to elevate local community

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Elevate Dance Center (EDC) brings SALSERO ROC and Roc Kizomba together under one roof to elevate its offerings in a new 1,600 square-foot, offering two studios and opportunities for group and private instruction as well as social dance opportunities.

EDC officially opened for classes on February 1. SALSERO ROC was founded in 2011 by Darin “Salsero” Price, instructor, performer, choreographer and organizer for salsa on1, salsa on 2,

bachata, cha-cha and Afro-Latin jazz.

Founded in 2013 by Elyse Jurutka, Roc Kizomba is the only, consistently present kizomba

dance company in Upstate New York. Kizomba is an Angolan social dance, characterized by

slow, smooth movements and close partner connection, accompanied by rhythmic music

blending African and Caribbean influences.

Darin and Elyse, partners in life and dance, host several of the longest-running monthly dance

socials in Rochester, offering private and group lessons for adults and youth for all levels of

learning.

Elevate Dance Center will offer a wide range of classes and dance styles, from latin dance to yoga for dancers, Afro-Caribbean Fusion, youth programs and beyond.