New department store coming to Mall at Greece Ridge

GRRECE, N.Y. — The Mall at Greece Ridge has announced the department store Boscov’s will be making its way to the Rochester area.

The announcement came Friday morning during a press conference. Boscov’s is a family owned store out of Pennsylvania that features various items such as clothing, shoes, toys, jewelry, home furnishings, beauty products and more.

They have locations across Pennsylvania and some in New York State in Binghamton, Clifton Park, Albany and New Hartford, with the store at Greece Ridge being the fifth to open in the state.

Representatives said they do not have a set opening date for the store, but expect to possibly open in early October and to start hiring employees starting in August.