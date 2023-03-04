New details emerge about man killed in officer-involved shooting

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. News10NBC has new information on a man shot and killed by police in Canandaigua.



Tickets show he was hundreds of miles away 24 hours before his death. 24 hours before his death, he was five hours from his hometown and was pulled over by police. The day after he got those tickets is the day he was shot and killed by police.

One of the mysteries with Brandon Zurkan is why was he here. He lived in western Pennsylvania. But these traffic tickets show that on Monday, he was stopped by police in Bucks County, eastern Pennsylvania.

He was ticketed for careless driving, going too slow, an unsafe U-turn, obscured plates and driving the wrong way.

News10NBC contacted every sheriff in New York between here and the state line and not one of them had any contact with Zurkan. But late Tuesday night he was in the Finger Lakes being chased by police.



Sheriff David Cirencione, Ontario County Sheriff’s Office: “Our officers and investigators have been trying to connect with family and law enforcement down in Pennsylvania. But to this point, we have found no connection and know of no reason why he would appear at 11:30 last night.”



Zurkan was 31 years old. Last June he was profiled by Lowes as part of a grandfather and grandson employee team. His grandfather said, “He’s already gotten two promotions since he’s been here!”

Here is the GoFundMe page trying to raise money for his funeral. It calls the news about his death devastating with unimaginable and unexpected pain.



The family friend who set up the account writes “Gone far too soon and without warning, it is an incomprehensible thing to understand and accept. Our hearts are absolutely breaking for this family.”

The state attorney general’s office is investigating Zurkan’s death. They’re required by law to do that anytime someone dies in contact with police. The GoFundMe has raised almost 50 percent of the goal.