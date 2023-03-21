New details emerge about police shooting in Park Ave neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. New information is emerging about the suspect shot and killed by police and deputies Monday in Rochester’s Park Avenue neighborhood.

The suspect had multiple run-ins with police and the investigation all started Friday night. The suspect was wanted for multiple shootings in Rochester and Brighton. Friday night shots were fired into a closed business on Monroe Avenue. Then Monday morning police say the same suspect fired shots at a car in a road rage incident on Hemingway Drive in Brighton.

By 1 p.m. Monday, the suspect was shot and killed on Barrington Street in Rochester. Officials say this was an escalating case over several days. At one point Monday morning, police were chasing the suspect but called it off on 590 due to unsafe speed and reckless driving. But by 1 p.m. they spotted the suspect again.

“Deputies were set up on the house and Milburn Street,” MCSO Sheriff Todd Baxter said. “They saw the subject leave the house and followed him down Vassar Street walking toward Park Avenue. Deputies attempted to apprehend him at that time.”

The suspect then took off running and a foot chase began.

“Deputies fired at least one shot as the male ran after displaying a large hunting-style knife and threatening deputies,” RPD police chief David Smith said.

Officers then continued to chase the man through the Park Avenue neighborhood toward School No. 23 through the school parking lot and running through several yards.

Police say they followed the suspect back to his car where he got a bag out of his car and police followed him at gunpoint. And that’s when things took a turn.

“And then into the yard of a house on 200 Barrington Street where he displayed a shotgun towards law enforcement personnel,” Smith said.

Deputies and police ordered him to drop the gun for more than two minutes, but they say he failed to comply.

“Rochester police officers and Monroe County deputies both fired their weapons striking him multiple times. Officers and deputies performed life-saving measures however the male was deceased,” Smith said.

Police say this is not the outcome they wanted.

“These guys showed extreme risk but also extreme restraint as much as possible,” Baxter said.

The RPD chief says the AG’s office was immediately notified and will begin an investigation which is standard protocol.