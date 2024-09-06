New director of Rochester Animal Services says she’s ready to tackle new challenges

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city has named Staci Papadoplas as the new director of Rochester Animal Services.

Mayor Malik Evans made the announcement on Thursday and Papadoplas is now in her third week on the job. Papadoplas says she’s excited to solve problems she’s dealt with before while tackling some new challenges.

“The first month is for observing and seeing how things are being done. Month two is to start implementing some plans. As long as you’re meeting those goals, every day you’re going out and meeting those goals, you’re going to have a great shelter and a community that respects you,” Papadoplas said.

She says that, as long as you’re meeting your goals every day, you’re going to have a great shelter and a community that respects you.

Growing up, Papadoplas wanted to be a veterinarian but quickly found a love for shelter work. The Pennsylvania native brings 16 years of animal welfare experience to Rochester.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.