New downtown farmers market to bring fresh produce and fun to Parcel 5 this summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Downtown Development Corporation (RDDC) and The Commissary are launching a new initiative to bring fresh produce and locally made food and beverages to residents and visitors.

The Downtown Rochester Farmers Market will be at Parcel 5, 285 E Main St. every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for 16 weeks, starting July 10.

The market will feature a variety of farmers, vendors, and food trucks, including members of The Commissary.

“Weekly programming will include performances, games, and other engaging activities, so you can come for the food and stay for the fun,” RDDC said in a statement.

MVP Health Care is sponsoring the Downtown Rochester Farmers Market. In partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension, MVP Health Care will host four cooking demonstrations during the Farmers Markets on July 17, August 14, September 18, and October 9 between 4-6 p.m. Attendees will learn about ways to prepare local and seasonal fresh fruits and vegetables and take home a recipe card.