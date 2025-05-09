New drug treatment center for men opens in Rochester to fight opioid crisis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Local leaders celebrated the opening of a new drug treatment facility Friday. The Alexander House, located at the Catholic Family Center next to the RTS Transit Center on North Clinton Avenue, aims to address the opioid crisis by providing clinical and group treatment.

The facility can accommodate up to 21 men and is one of three treatment centers operated by Catholic Charities and Family Services. It received partial funding from $250,000 in state aid.

The Alexander House is now one of three houses in the Catholic Charities Family and Community Services Restart Community Residential Program. The other two are Barrington House for women and Jones House for men.

Altogether, these house drug treatment programs serve up to 70 people in recovery.

