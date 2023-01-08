New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 18 Game Thread

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots play in an emotional game – the first since Damar Hamlin underwent cardiac arrest on Monday night. Refresh our game thread throughout for updates and live tweets from Jackson Roberts and Mat Mlodzinski.

End of 1st quarter: Bills – 7, Patriots – 7

Mac Jones leads drive for TD, game tied at 7-7

Jones led a 9-play, 74-yard drive for a touchdown, firing it to Jakobi Myers for the score. Myers’ touchdown went under review for a good length, but the call stood.

Jones now has 61 passing yards in the first quarter.

Patriots sack Josh Allen, Bills punt it back over

Again on 3rd & 7, this time it was the Patriots defense coming through with a big sack. Josh Allen lost 13 yards on the play.

New England takes over on their own 26 yard line.

Greg Rousseau sacks Mac Jones, Pats punt to Bills

On 3rd & 7, New England QB Mac Jones was sacked for a big 9-yard loss by Greg Rousseau.

New England punted it to the Bills who take over on their own 32 yard line.

Nyheim Hines returns opening kickoff for TD, Bills take 7-0 lead

Yup. That seriously just happened.

96-yards on the opening kickoff. For Damar.