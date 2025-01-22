New features coming to 127th Rochester Lilac Festival

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New features are making their debut at the 127th Annual Rochester Lilac Festival. This year’s 10-day event will include free guided walking tours, a local farmers market, and a non-alcoholic bar.

“We’re giving families and visitors even more opportunities to experience the festival, whether they’re looking to shop local or simply enjoy a relaxing weekday outing, or both!” Jenny LoMaglio, Executive Producer of the Rochester Lilac Festival

The Flower City Flora Tour and Highland Park Historical Tour will be guided by knowledgeable volunteers. For those who want to walk at their own pace, there will also be accessible self-guided tours in English and Spanish.

The local farmers market will pop up May 12 and 14 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. behind the Children’s Wooden Playground. Visitors can shop fresh foods and shop local goods from small businesses.

The Lilac Festival will also become the first of its kind to offer a fully non-alcoholic bar. The Zero Proof Social Club will serve mocktails for those hoping to have a sober experience. LoMaglio says the goal is to make socializing more accessible for everyone.

The festival takes place May 9 through May 18. There will be special events to honor Mothers on May 11. The festival wraps up with a 5k and 10k. You can sign up here.

Festival officials say more than 500,000 visitors from across Western and Upstate NY, the tri-state area, and Canada attend the 10-day free festival each year. More details about the tour is expected to be shared in coming weeks.