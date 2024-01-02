New financial consultant tapped for RCSD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District has a new financial watchdog.

The New York State Education Department has appointed Dr. Mark Potter as the district’s fiscal consultant.

His job is to oversee school budgets, look for ways to save money, and help the district as it closes and reconfigures schools due to declining enrollment.

Potter previously led Liverpool Center School District outside Syracuse.

His salary, which was not disclosed, is paid by the state.

