New fire rescue boat is coming to Canandaigua Lake

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department is adding a new fire rescue boat to its fleet on Canandaigua Lake.

The department is responsible for protecting 13 miles of Canandaigua Lake and the boat aims to help them respond to emergencies quicker. The boat has technology to navigate the lake and a 1,250-gallon-per-minute fire pump.

Firefighters will spend the next several months learning about the boat and its equipment before it’s put into service next summer.