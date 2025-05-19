New food pantry opens to support the cancer community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club Rochester celebrated the opening of an emergency food pantry Monday for people impacted by cancer.

The food pantry will give their members with monthly access to nonperishable food items from basic food groups like grains, vegetables, fruits, protein and more, according to the CEO of the Gilda Club Jim Love.

He also says there will be specific healthier options such as low sodium, low sugar, natural juices and whole grain products to support the dietary needs of people living with cancer.

Love says 58% of their clients can’t always put food on the table, so he hopes this program will help.

“This program alone will support and hopefully lower those food insecurity numbers that we see from cancer patients,” said Love.

Love says people who make an appointment for the pantry will get about two bags of food, which is about nine meals for the person.

Here is the schedule for the food pantry:

First and third Monday’s of each month from 12-2 p.m.

Second and fourth Thursday’s of each month from 5-7p.m.

Along with the food pantry, they also provide a free cooking class for people living with cancer, cancer survivors and their caregivers. They also have “Meals of Support,” where people are given the ingredients and recipe for two healthy meals.

The pantry is open by appointment only to members. To register or to learn more about their other programs, click here.