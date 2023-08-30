New home for Roc the Peace’s efforts to curb violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An anti-violence organization working to stop the violence in Rochester had a grand opening Tuesday for its new space on Mt. Read Boulevard.

Roc the Peace’s new kid-friendly space has several rooms all decorated in bright colors, offering a cozy and intimate environment where kids can learn.

It also offers mental health services, mentoring, a financial literacy program, and a teen advocacy program for young people 13 to 19 years old.

Serena Cotton, the founder, lost her son and grandson to gun violence. She says Roc the Peace is her way of honoring them and helping the community.

“It’s very important because there is so much violence going on. There’s so many young folks that’s either getting killed or being the one doing the killing. We’re trying to do whatever we can to curb the violence and just get them out the streets and show them that theirs a better way,” she said.