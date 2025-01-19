New homeowner works alongside volunteers to build her own house through Rochester Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Women Build’

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A unique housewarming celebration took place in Rochester on Saturday as volunteers from the Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity’s “Women Build” program welcomed the new owner of their 20th constructed home.

The home holds special significance, as the homeowner actively participated in its construction alongside the volunteers.

Pamela Bradley from “Women Build” expressed the joy of working with the future homeowner, saying, “It’s above and beyond what the satisfaction is building a house this big. When you can build it with the woman who’s going to be living in it, it just adds a personal special touch that you don’t get any other way, and it makes us happier that we know the person who’s going to be living in the house.”

This event also marked nearly three decades of achievements by the Women Build program.

