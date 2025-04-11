New initiative aims to keep Rochester kids safe while getting off school buses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester and Board of Education have teamed up to introduce “Bus Patrol”, a program featuring AI-enabled stop-arm cameras. These cameras are provided at no cost, funded through fines from violators. Bus Patrol emphasized that the initiative is about keeping kids safe, not making money.

“The fine is $250 for the first violation,” said Rochester City Councilmember Bridget Monroe. “Sadly, it takes money sometimes for people to wake up and realize that they need to be following the laws and be accountable. So I think that yes, this will help prevent this from happening to other children.”

In 2021, Bridget Monroe received a call no parent wants. Her son Ronan was hit by a car after getting off the bus. He survived, but faced months of painful recovery. Ronan was hit at the intersection of Dewey and Seneca Parkway, just blocks from their home.

This new program aims to ensure drivers are cautious around buses at all times, not just when police are present. Recorded video of violations will be sent to the Rochester Police Department.

An official installation date for the cameras has not been released. However, board members have urged the city to adopt the technology as soon as this fall.

In 2023, similar cameras were installed in school buses within the Hilton, Webster, East Irondequoit and Greece school districts, recording over 3,500 citations.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI