New Jersey woman in guarded condition after colliding with a school bus in Geneva

(Provided photos: West Lake Road Fire District)

GENEVA, N.Y. — A New Jersey woman is in guarded condition at Strong Hospital following a crash with a school bus in Geneva.

The crash, which involved minor injuries to two adults and three children on the Geneva Central School District bus, happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of County Road Six and Billsboro Road.

According to Ontario County deputies, 64-year-old Ingrid Crane failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, which led to her car pulling in front of the school bus. Crane suffered head and internal injuries and was airlifted to Strong Hospital by Mercy Flight.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

