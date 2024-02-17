New lawsuit filed over deadline stampede at Main Street Armory

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another lawsuit has been filed over the concert stampede at the Main Street Armory in Rochester last year that killed three people.

This newest suit was filed by Alexis Rouse. She says she was at the concert and was hurt in the stampede.

The suit alleges the owners of the armory and the security detail failed to keep people safe. It also accuses the City of Rochester of negligence and claims performer “Glorilla” is liable for negligence as well.

The Main Street Armory has not hosted any events since that tragic night and is still closed.