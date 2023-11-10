New leadership for Rochester police union

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Locust Club president has been voted out.

Police union president Michael Mazzeo will be replaced by Geoffrey Wiater.

The vote was 372 for Wiater, 116 for Mazzeo.

The vote Thursday ends 15 years of Mazzeo’s leadership at the Locust Club, the union for the Rochester Police Department. Mazzeo will stay in the role until Dec. 31, with Wiater officially taking over as president Jan. 1.

Also elected Thursday were Paul Dondorfer, executive vice president; Amy Bauer, secretary; and Kevin Leckinger, treasurer.