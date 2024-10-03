New legislation aims to enforce penalties for drivers who pass school buses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New legislation is aiming to keep kids safe in Rochester as they get on and off the school bus.

Rochester City Council introduced the law on Wednesday, which would enforce penalties for drivers who pass school buses while their stop signs are out. Fines would range from $250 to $300.

School buses would use video monitoring systems attached to the bus to identify drivers who pass illegally. A new agreement would make the installation and use of the equipment free for the district.

City council will vote on the law on Oct. 22.