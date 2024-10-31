New location for Greentopia’s Green Visions program

New home for Green Visions workforce development program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A project 12 years in the making, Greentopia’s Green Visions workforce development program now has a permanent location.

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday at the newly finished headquarters on Whitney Street in Rochester.

Green Visions is a workforce development program in Rochester’s Joseph Avenue and JOSANA Neighborhood. It installs and cultivates flower farms on vacant lots.

Neighborhood residents say the workers and the flowers have done a lot to beautify the community.

“They’re here, they just do everything that the flowers need. So yeah, it changed the neighborhood,” said Ruby Lampley, neighborhood resident since 1989.

Every summer, Green Visions recruits 15 young people, aged 18 to 24, to help cultivate the flowers.