New locations for Rochester Pride Parade & Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There are two new locations for the Rochester Pride Parade & Festival, which will both be held on July 20.

The parade will begin at the intersection of South Avenue and Science Parkway, and it will travel north on South Avenue to the festival. The festival will be held at the portion of Highland Park known as Beikirch Park, with the main entrance located at 1440 South Avenue.

In 2023, more than 200 groups marched in the parade and over 15,000 people attended the festival. It was Rochester’s largest Pride ever. Moving the parade and festival to South Avenue and Highland Park will accomodate the large crowds.

The location of the parade and festival has changed several times over the years. Highland Park was selected because it will offer more shade, better parking, and improved accessibility, along with more room for performances, food trucks, community organizations and vendors.

The Rochester Pride website is now live and sponsorship opportunities are available. In addition, community members can sign up to march in the parade, volunteer at the events, apply to become a vendor, and apply to perform in the festival. The website will be continuously updated leading up to the events.