New majors at Roberts Wesleyan University to provide students with career-ready skills in high-growth areas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Roberts Wesleyan University announced the addition of eight new academic programs to provide students with expertise in high-growth areas and careers.

These new traditional undergraduate offerings are based on labor and talent recruitment trends and projections of fast-growing jobs within the next decade. They include Actuarial Science, Business Analytics, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Esports and Gaming Administration, Game Development, Information Technology and Neuroscience.

With an anticipated launch in the fall of 2024, these academic tracks are designed to be job-focused and allow students to pursue a broader range of occupations in tech, science, business, data science, and gaming.

These offerings will follow a hybrid model taught by expert faculty who work in each field.

Enrollment for these programs is open and applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

