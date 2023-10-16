New metal detectors at Greece Arcadia cause delay; Staff looking to improve process

GREECE, N.Y. — Monday, Oct. 16 was the first time Greece Arcadia used metal detectors at the start of the school day — and it looks like it’s going to take some getting used to.

A big crowd of students was waiting to enter the building Monday morning, delayed by the new system.

A Greece Central School District spokesperson says the delay is due to students and staff getting used to the process and flow. The spokesperson also says school staff were meeting Monday to debrief and figure out where improvements can be made to the process going forward.

Parents and students were reminded metal detectors would be implemented in the days leading up to Monday.

The metal detectors will be used to screen for weapons and metal objects like razors or knives.