New mobile app makes paying for parking easier in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A mobile app will make paying for parking easier in the Flower City.

Mayor Malik Evans Monday announced the launch of a new and improved way for drivers to make payments at select city parking meters and pay stations using their mobile device.

The new Flowbird app will have a pay-by-app and pay-by-text feature. In the app, you can get notifications to alert you on when the meter time is expiring.

The app is available on both Apple store and Google Play.