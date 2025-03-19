New Nazareth University master’s program prepares graduates for high-demand roles

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Nazareth University is launching a new Master’s program centered around business and artificial intelligence.

The university says the Master’s of Science will provide skills to lead in the AI-powered business landscape. It’s a 16-month program with in-person and Hybrid options.

Housed in Nazareth’s Institute of Responsible Technology (IRT) within the School of Business and Leadership, the business analytics and artificial intelligence graduate program is ideal for those with a business or computer science background, working professionals aiming to upskill to AI-driven business strategies, and people interested in leading in a data-rich, AI-powered environment. The curriculum integrates AI applications, predictive modeling, big data analysis, and business strategy, preparing graduates for roles such as:

AI/ata science engineer

Business intelligence engineer

Business analyst

Data architect

Management consultant

Nazareth University is now accepting applications for the fall 2025 cohort. More information or apply here.